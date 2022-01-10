Man arrested in Malaga for threatening teenagers with a samurai sword

A 39-year-old man has been arrested in Malaga for threatening a group of teenagers with a samurai sword to try and scare them away from his doorstep.

In the early hours of Sunday, January 9, the National Police arrested a 39-year-old resident of Campanillas, Malaga, who had reportedly been threatening a group of teenagers who were in the vicinity of his home.

The incident occurred only minutes after midnight, when the police were alerted to the presence of a man carrying a large bladed weapon in public. Given the circumstances, a police unit was dispatched to the location.

When the police arrived on the scene, they were met by a group of teenagers who claimed that a resident of the area had threatened them with a samurai sword.

The police went on to locate and identify the man presumed responsible for the threatening behaviour.

When they questioned the man, he confirmed the accusations, stating that the teenagers had been bothering him at the door of his home, and he had gone out to scare them off with the samurai sword.

The police officers arrested him for making grave threats and he will now face trial in Malaga.

