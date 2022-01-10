How Netflix wants to stop you from sharing your account with friends and family

The streaming platform Netflix has asked its users to verify their accounts again in order to stop them from sharing with friends and family that do not live in the same house.

Netflix is the most popular streaming service in the world thanks to its large variety of series, films and documentaries. However, its exorbitant price leads many users to share their accounts with friends in order to split the cost of the monthly premium fee of 17.99 euros.

The platform knows that this practice of sharing accounts is common and it causes them to lose money. This is why Netflix is trying to put an end to account-sharing between individuals who do not live under the same roof.

Netflix accounts are designed for people who live together, but many people split the costs with friends or family members who do not live in the same house.

Netflix has previously tried to tackle the issue, in March 2021, when they notified users of the conditions in which accounts could be shared. “If you do not live with the owner of this account, you need your own account to keep viewing content”, was the message received by more than one customer.

To confirm that the user lived with the account owner, Netflix asked for verification via a code. Luckily, all the user had to do was ask the original owner of the account for the code.

Now Netflix has begun to ask for the code again. Various users have shared their experiences of this on social networks, with some even making a joke of it as they are not usually in touch with the owner.

