Experts look into the reasons for Elche bridge’s mysterious subsidence

ELCHE city hall is seeking solutions for the subsidence detected in recent months on Elche’s €12 million Bimillenari bridge.

Hector Diez, councillor for Urban Modernisation and Maintenance, and municipal engineer Luis Tebar are currently analysing the findings of a geotechnical survey commissioned by city hall.

“The problems are not the result of seepage or instability on the Vinalopo riverbank,” Tebar said after reading the report.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“The company contracted to carry out the study suggested that the subsidence could originate in the possible movement of the bridge’s counterweight slab or damage to the approach slab,” Tebar said.

On-the-spot investigations began last June and included installation of sensors to detect possible movements in the bridge or its surrounding. Experts also took underground soundings at the bridge while engineers carried out an exhaustive inspection of the bridge’s structure and the banks of the River Vinalopo.

Diez said city hall’s first step would be to pass on the findings to Fhecor Ingenieros, the company which was responsible for the project and has a thorough knowledge of the infrastructure.

“Next we shall arrange a meeting between city hall and the designers to reach a decision regarding the action to be taken in 2022,” Diez said.