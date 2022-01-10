AS many areas of Spain worry about the effects of climate change and the possibility of drought, Estepona Council has allocated €22.7 million to guarantee water supply.

The latest step in the long-term plan due to run until 2030 sees an investment of €3.7 million to allow water company Hidralia to construct a new water tank with a capacity of 15,000 cubic metres in the Las Mesas area

The mayor of Estepona, José María García Urbano, visited the site on January 10 accompanied by the Councillor of the External Control and Services area, Blas Ruzafa and the manager of Hidralia, Fulgencio Díaz to view the plans for the work which will take nearly a year to complete.

This is a huge project which will see the storage of drinking water for this area expand 15-fold from the current 1,000 cubic metre capacity in the existing reservoir.

Last year work took place to improve water supply to 3,000 residents in the Calvario area as well as the renewal of pipes running along 2.7 kilometres of the promenade with future plans including the construction of a new pumping station in the Selwo area and installation of two new tanks of 2,000 cubic metres each in the industrial estate and port.

