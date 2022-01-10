Dick Carson: Emmy award winning director passes away aged 92

Dick Carson, the award-winning director and brother of Johnny Carson, has died aged 92



Dick Carson, the Emmy award-winning director, who was also the brother of the late legendary television host, Johnny Carson, has passed away, aged 92. His death was confirmed by publicist Charlie Barrett, on behalf of his family, reports Variety magazine.

He died peacefully at his home in Studio City, California, on December 19, after a short illness, surrounded by his loved ones, revealed his family.

Before carving out a highly successful career in television, Carson served in the United States Navy. After leaving college in the early 1950s, he had a stint on the radio, eventually moving to Los Angeles in 1960, where he got a job in television.

Another move in 1962 to New York City, saw Dick involved in ‘The Tonight Show’, of course, hosted by his brother Johnny Carson, who he ended up directing. His brother became one of America’s best-loved chatshow hosts, passing away in 2005, aged 79.

Carson won five daytime Emmy Awards for directing ‘The Merv Griffin Show‘, as well as episodes of ‘Get Smart’, ‘Your All-American College Show’, and, ‘The Sammy Davis Show’. A varied career also saw him working in commercials, news programmes, and sports shows.

Dick had married Patricia Ann Gundy, his high school sweetheart, with whom he had three children.

