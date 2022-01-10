Covid numbers in Spain - Monday, January 10.

Here are the Covid numbers published for Spain today, Monday, January 10

The Ministry of Health published this Monday, January 10, the latest report of infections, hospitalisations, and deaths, from Covid-19 in Spain. Today’s data reveal 292,394 new cases since last Friday 7. Including these cases, it brings the total of infections to have been reported in Spain so far, since the start of the pandemic, to 7,457,300.

A total of 202 new deaths from Covid-19 have also been registered by the health authorities over the weekend, which brings the total number of deaths to 90,136 since the start of the pandemic.

The 14-day accumulated incidence at the national level continues to rise unchecked and stands at 2,989.47 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. This is an increase of 267.2 points compared to the data registered last Friday 7.

According to the Health report, ICU occupancy has increased by 1.5 per cent since last Friday, and now stands at 23.58 per cent capacity, with 2,200 patients admitted. The number of hospitalised patients has also increased, from 14,426 to 16,496 (2,070), which represents a rise of 13.4 per cent.

Navarra continues to be the community with the highest incidence (7,101), followed by Euskadi (6,184), Aragon (5,415), Castilla and Leon (4,208), Extremadura (3,548), Catalonia (3,504), Cantabria (3,389) and La Rioja (3,131), as reported by cadenaser.es.

