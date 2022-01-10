Barry Bennell: Eight men abused by paedophile lose court fight

Former football coach Barry Bennell was convicted in 2018 by a high court judge of abusing young boys. That conviction led to a group of eight men suing the Manchester City who said they should’ve protected them from being abused by paedophile. Today they lost their court fight.

The charges relate to Bennell’s time as a scout for the football club. At the time he used to take schoolboys to watch games at City’s ground, as he did to their training sessions.

Bennell was well known as a talent scout for the club and as such wielded power with young boys who all dreamed of becoming professional footballers.

Those who appeared in court said he used the games as a reward for playing well, adding that he did not like losing and if you got on the wrong side of him you were quickly dropped.

The eight men went to court in the belief that as his employer, Manchester were liable for damages. City had always disputed the claims, something the judge agreed with in dismissing the claims by the eight men who were abused by the paedophile.

