A second 4 year-old girl dies after Mislata fair accident

The bouncy castle accident at the Mislata fair has claimed a second victim, after a second girl dies. The four year-old who was hospitalised in a serious condition passed away in the ICU of the Hospital Clínico de València where she has been since early January.

The girl is the second to die with an eight year-old passing away earlier this year.

The girl’s death was announced by the Mislata City Council, saying they regret terribly this second loss. To commemorate the loss of the little one and to pay respects to the family, the council has announced as they did with the first child who died, another three days of mourning.

Cayetana, was the first little girl who lost her life in the accident.

All municipal events have been cancelled by the mislatero consistory until next Wednesday at noon.

Both the town hall and the mayor of the town, the socialist Carlos Fernández Bielsa, have lamented the death of the minor and have conveyed the condolences and solidarity of the entire population of Mislata to the parents and relatives of the two little girls who died in the incident.

The death of a second child following the Mislata fair accident will be a stark reminder to those who organise such events just easily things can go wrong, and how important it is to take the necessary precautions.

