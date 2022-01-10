18-month-old baby drowns in Sevilla swimming pool

An investigation is underway to determine how an 18-month-old baby drowned in a swimming pool in Sevilla



As reported by Emergencias 112 Andalucia, an 18-month-old baby died this Sunday, January 9, after falling into a swimming pool on a farm in Coria del Rio. According to a statement from the National Police, the child was at a family meeting that was held on a plot of the La Hermandad urbanisation.

Witnesses revealed that the little boy went to the toilets with two more children. When the two older kids returned without the baby, the adults asked about the missing child. They quickly searched and located him in the pool, which had water in it, and was uncovered. Family members tried to revive him while waiting on the emergency services.

A neighbour, who is a nurse, was called at around 4.50pm, and she attempted to give the child first aid. Health workers and an officer from the National Police also practiced resuscitation techniques on the baby without success.

The body was transferred to the Forensic Anatomical Institute of Sevilla for an autopsy, but everything indicates that he drowned after accidentally falling into the pool.

Modesto Gonzalez, the mayor of Coria, reported through social networks that the little boy was the son of a Dos Hermanas family. “It is only possible to try to console their relatives in the face of a time when it can be difficult to comfort them”, he wrote, as reported by sevilla.abc.es.

