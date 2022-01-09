Torrevieja town hall’s low-key plans for municipal market project

MUNICIPAL MARKET: Plans to improve accessibility and safety Photo credit: Torrevieja.es

TORREVIEJA town hall intends to rehabilitate the municipal market located on the ground floor of the La Plasa building.

Deputy mayor and Commerce councillor Rosario Martinez Chazarra announced recently that the local government is limiting restoration to the food market.

The three upper floors will remain unoccupied after the pandemic obstructed a local businessman’s ambitious plans for several fast food franchises and reopening the multiplex cinema.

The town hall now wishes to improve the ground floor’s accessibility and safety, the councillor said, after which it would invite offers for the market’s 23 empty stalls, she said.

