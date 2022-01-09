THE double sound of music at Salon Varietes Fuengirola because as usual, there’s plenty going on and coming next will be audience favourite Johnny G with his Jukebox Gold tribute show.

Appearing alongside Fuengirola based band Miss Gin they will be bringing you a selection of hits from the 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s right up to modern day.

This show is always popular and includes jukebox favourites from The Kinks, Roy Orbison, The Beatles, The Animals, The Bee Gees as well as today’s radio hits from the likes of The Killers and Kings of Leon.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Book your tickets for the evenings of either Friday January 15 or Saturday 16 by calling 952 474 542 or on the website www.salonvarietes.com.

For those who would rather be on stage that watching from the audience there’s an open audition for a number of roles in the theatre’s next big musical production, The Sound of Music.

There are nine adult singing roles as well as three for actors only plus of course the Von Trapp children ranging in age for 6 to 16, all of whom need to be able to sing and dance.

Add to this a number of background roles for males and females and this promises to be a block buster musical which will be presented at the theatre from Friday March 25 to Sunday April 3.

The auditions will be held between 2pm and 5pm on Saturday January 22 and Sunday 23 and for more information email Peter Mitchell at [email protected].

Thank you for reading ‘The double sound of music at Salon Varietes Fuengirola’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.