Teenage boy arrested with 1.6 tonnes of marijuana

Spanish authorities who stopped a boat suspected of drug running found 1.6 tonnes of marijuana, arrested a teenage boy and two men believed to be Moroccans. The three suspects were placed under arrest by Spanish police off the coast of Tenerife.

The teenager, who is understood to be under 16-years-of-age was detained alongside two other Moroccan men, aged 32 and 36, for suspicion of drug trafficking and smuggling.

The joint operation by tax authorities and customs, saw the Spanish Guardia Civil seize 1,640 kilograms of hashish from the boat on New Year’s Eve.

The Guardia Civil said they were monitoring the movements of the suspicious boat after an anonymous tip. Once the boat moved close to the coast of the Spanish island of Tenerife, the police with the support of the navy moved in to make the arrest.

The occupants apparently made a number of attempts to escape but found themselves surrounded by a naval boat, an anti-drug boat and a police helicopter. When they realised they could not escape they began tossing the marijuana into the sea only for it to be recovered by police divers.

The teenager and the two men were arrested in possesion of 1,640 kilograms of marijuana in 46 bundles.

