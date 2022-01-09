Star Hobson’s killer tells inmates “I’ve buried three more babies”

The woman who tortured and killed a tragic toddler has allegedly told horrified fellow inmates: “I’ve buried three more babies”. Star Hobson’s killer, Savannah Brockhill, is said to have repulsed even hardened criminals with the sick apparent joke just a few days ago.

Former inmate Amy Louise Cowen was locked up with Brockhill in HMP Styal in Cheshire until this week. Cowen told The Sunday People: “Savannah is cold and callous. I never once saw cry.”

Cowen was cleaning the wing where Star Hobson’ killer is being remanded when she overheard the horrific statement. It was New Year’s Day when the conversation took place. Cowen said: “Savannah said that there were three more babies buried in a field behind her house”. She added: “She said she was sick on inmates kicking down her door and spitting in her food and that she didn’t care anymore.”

Former bouncer and security guard Brokhill was jailed for a minimum of 25 years at Bradford crown court last month after being found guilty of murdering 16-month-old Star, in a case that sparked a national outcry. She tortured and abused the tragic toddler after she started a relationship with Star’s mum Frankie Smith, reports The Mirror.

Cowen claims that Brockhill was livid when Smith only received eight years for causing or allowing Star’s death. She said: Savannah’s angry that Frankie only got eight years – she says it’s not right.”

There has been uproar across the country at the leniency of the sentence with a campaign being launched for the term to be reviewed.

According to Cowen, Star Hobson’s killer still continues to refer to the tot as “my girl” despite the torture she put her through. Cowen said: “she would say things like ‘I miss my girl, I did everything for her’, and that she would never intentionally hurt her. Then at other times she would say that she had been jealous of Star, and blamed her for causing trouble between her and Frankie.”

Cowen was released on licence this week after being sentenced to 18 months last April for theft and threatening a person with a sharp or bladed article. She said she got to know Brockhill when they exercised together at HMP Styal. “We spent pretty much every day for months in the gym, working out together. When she got into the wing I never heard the jail as loud in all my life. They were kicking at her door and spitting in her food and in the end, she went on hunger strike and got moved to the segregation unit for her safety. I said to her we couldn’t ever be friends, but she still trusted me.”

