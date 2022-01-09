Scooter sales zipped along in Almeria City over the holidays

Linda Hall
ELECTRIC scooter sales soared over Christmas in Almeria City.

“I’ve been selling scores of scooters as Christmas presents,” the owner of specialist shop told the Spanish media.  “It was one of the star gifts for young people this year,” he said.

There was increased interest in electric scooters amongst the middle-aged, he said, although older clients were also interested in electric e-bikes.

Another business-owner suggested that the pandemic had influenced sales, as Almeria City residents young and old preferred to make journeys in the open-air in preference to public transport.

Unlike other municipalities, Almeria City does not yet require scooter-users to obtain a licence or take out a specific insurance policy although they are still subject to the Highway Code. They are obliged to take a breath and drugs tests when required by the police, and face a €100 fine for talking on a mobile, wearing headphones or riding on pavements.


