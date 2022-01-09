Pleasant conditions near Guardamar for the first Carp-R-Us match of 2022

CARP-R-US returned after the Christmas break to fish the stretch of water known as Nancys, north of Guardamar.

“Even though we arrived just as it was getting light, most of the popular pegs had already been taken by pleasure anglers enjoying a Three Kings Day fish,” Carp-R-Us secretary Steve Fell said.

“It was also the coldest day for some time although the lack of wind and bright sunshine made for pleasant conditions.”

The match was won by Willy Moons using his usual method feeder and corn to take 5.35 kilos, just pipping Terry Screen who had 5.24 kilos with pole and punched bread.

Third, fishing his first match with the club, was Nick Bastock with a single carp weighing 1.68 kilos caught using method feeder and pellets.

Steve Fell was fourth with 0.66 kilos of small mullet caught on pole and punched bread.

“The club sadly lost one of its longest serving members this week, Ann Fowles,” Steve announced. “Our thoughts are with her family at this time.”

For more information, visit the http://www.carp-r-us.weebly.com website.