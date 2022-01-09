NHS workers’ purple ribbon revolt over mandatory vaccination grows

The Twitter account NHS100K has posted pictures of NHS workers participating in a ‘purple ribbon revolt’ against mandatory vaccination for health staff, to be implemented from April.

NHS workers have taken to wearing purple ribbons as a sign that they are against Sajid Javid’s decision to make vaccination against COVID mandatory for all health staff.

A Twitter account with thousands of followers called NHS100K has shared photos of different members of the NHS all wearing purple ribbons as a symbol of their opposition to the mandate, stating that “so many wonderful healthcare staff are showing solidarity and uniting together in support of stopping these mandates”.

The post included a photo of the nurse Hannah Gardner, who said: “Good enough through the pandemic on the front line for two years, but soon to be sacked for not wanting the Covid jabs just yet. My body, my choice. Wearing my purple ribbon with pride”.

One of the founders of the account, Jay Weston, an emergency medical technician, said that the colour purple had been chosen to “encourage discussion between staff who feel isolated for choosing not to receive a vaccine”.

The new measure means that from April, NHS workers who do not have an exemption will have to be double-jabbed if they wish to work. The mandate also applies to private hospitals and any other health or community organisation.

Over 91% of NHS employees have received both doses of the vaccination, but more than 90,000 of them have not.

Doctor David Nicholl, a neurologist, responded to the purple ribbon revolt by saying: “If an individual like that worked for me they would be suspended pending an investigation. Obviously when you have over a million people working in the NHS you will invariably have some people who have crank views, but equally patients have to be able to trust their doctors to interpret data”.

