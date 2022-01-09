News in Brief for the Costa de Almeria area

Covid case ADRA’S mayor Manuel Cortes announced that he had tested positive for Covid, despite obtaining an initial negative result from a lateral flow test. Cortes said he was feeling well and although he would be isolating in accordance with regulations, he would continue to work as usual from home.

Caught out THREE men were arrested in Huercal-Overa, accused of breaking and entering two homes in the Santa Maria de Nieva district during the Three Kings parade on January 5. The Policia Local officers and Guardia Civil, alerted by suspicious neighbours, set up roadblocks and intercepted them three hours later.

Raining men BY December 21 last year, Roquetas’ registered population had grown to 104,924 inhabitants, an increase of 2,503 on the previous year. The municipality now has 54,443 males and 50,481 females, while the 40 to 50 age group is the most numerous, accounting for 19,825 of Roquetas’ total population.

Second best FIRST prize in the January 6 El Niño lottery went to 41,665 sold exclusively in Logroño (La Rioja) but the five people in Berja, Carboneras, Almerimar, Las Cabañuelas and Almería City who bought a decimo (tenth of a ticket) of the second prize 44,469 have each received €75,000.

Roads closed SOME roads will close with detours on others until January 21 while restoration continues on the Cables Ingles quay once used for loading iron ore from the Alquife mines. Buses leaving Avenida de Cabo de Gata bound for the city centre will also have to modify their routes.