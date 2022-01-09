“May God forgive the Irish State, for I never will” blasts Sinead O’Connor

Sinead O’Connor has announced she has formally identified the body of her 17-year-old son, Shane, and has blasted the Irish authorities over their alleged lack of care for the youngster. The singer said she will never forgive the Irish State, saying “too many kids were dying on their watch”.

It follows the musician confirming on Twitter yesterday that Shane had died by suicide and he had ‘decided to end his earthly struggle’. She then last night slammed the authorities, including the child and family agency Tulsa, for their “refusal to accept responsibility” for their alleged hand in the boy’s death.

It came as she revealed she had identified the body of her son who was last seen in Tallaght, South Dublin, on Friday morning, after he went missing from hospital a day earlier.

In a post on social media, the singer wrote: ‘I have now formally identified the remains of my son, Shane. May God forgive the Irish State for I never will.

“Now Tusla want to discuss with me ”a media release” no doubt wishing to have me join in their efforts to make this death of my child seem like it wasn’t at the hands of the Irish State.

“Tusla and HSE to release dishonest statement in response to international questioning. A load of lies, refusals to accept responsibility. Couched as always in the omnipotent and false concern they claim to have for the privacy of the children who die on their watch.

“I’m going to take private time now to grieve my son. When I am ready I will be telling exactly how the Irish State in the ignorant, evil, self-serving, lying forms of Tusla and the HSE enabled and facilitated his death. Magdalene Ireland never went away. Ask the youth.

“And any statement out of Tusla suggesting they a) did their best b) care or c) have deepest sympathies for anyone here but their lawyers, is a load of crap trap that has killed too many kids and it isn’t going to wash this time. Too many kids are dying on Tusla’s watch.”

A HSE spokesperson told MailOnline regarding the tirade against the Irish State: “The HSE cannot comment on individual cases when to do so might reveal information in relation to identifiable individuals, breaching the ethical requirement on us to observe our duty of confidentiality.”

Prior to her son’s body being found, O’Connor had taken to Twitter to threaten the hospital where she said her son had been staying with a ‘lawsuit’ if ‘anything happens to my son’.

She wrote: “Like, how has a seventeen-year-old traumatised young person WHO WAS ON SUICIDE WATCH in Tallaght Hosptial’s Lynn Ward been able to go missing???

“Hospital of course so far refusing to take any responsibility. Anything happens to my son on their watch? Lawsuits.

“I want to know why Lynn Ward at Taillight Hospital who were supposed to have HCA’s supervise my child 24/7 have managed to let him out of their grasp this morning when 7 days ago he made two severe suicide attempts.” (sic)

