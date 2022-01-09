Malaga airport to receive 7,854 flights between January and February

Malaga airport is set to receive a total of 7,854 flights between January and February 2022, with an increase of 91%.

Reservations for air space made by airlines for the first two months of the year at Andalucian airports show an increase of 79.2% in relation to the same period of 2021, leading to hopes that air traffic will continue on its way towards returning to normal levels after the significant impact made by the pandemic.

Malaga airport, the main port of entry for international flights arriving in Andalucia, looks set to receive 3,999 flights in January (+133.6%) and 3,855 in February (+60.6), resulting in an increase of 91% over both months. Of course, this will depend on the evolution of the pandemic.

The report was made by the Andalusian Department of Tourism and is based on data provided by Aena.

The predictions made by the government based on reservations for flying space made by airline companies indicate that in January, Andalucian airports will receive 6,459 flights and 6,182 in February. This means that there will be a total of 12,641 arrivals in Andalucia, an interannual increase of 79.2%, with more arrivals from international airports (+137%) than Spanish (31.3%).

Although there is still a long way to go before pre-pandemic levels of air traffic can be reached, the data looks promising.

In November, Andalucia received 6,281 flights (+202.6%); in October, 8,559 (+135.5%) and in September, 8,201 (+81.9%), according to the data published by the government.

