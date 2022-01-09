Major East Enders star quits for rival drama

One of the biggest stars in East Enders has quit the soap and signed for a rival



Danny Dyer, who plays the character of pub landlord, Mick Carter, on top BBC soap East Enders, has reportedly quit the show. The 44-year-old is believed to have signed a six-figure-deal with Sky, to appear in another drama.

Dyer earns a significant salary with the BBC, but, by moving away from them, it will open doors for him to boost his earnings even more. Soap stars come and go, but one as huge as Mick Carter, the landlord of the Queen Vic pub, is a pretty hard act to replace.

“Danny will be leaving EastEnders when his contract comes to an end later this year”, said an East Enders spokesperson this evening, Saturday, January 8. “Danny has made Mick Carter an iconic character, which we shall always be grateful for”.

Adding, “However, we won’t be saying goodbye just yet, as there’s still quite some time – and plenty of explosive drama for Mick – to come before he departs Walford”.

“Danny loves EastEnders, but as an actor, he feels the time is right to explore other roles”, commented a close friend of his. “He’s incredibly grateful to the show and the opportunities it has given him, and it wasn’t a decision he took lightly, but after playing Mick for nearly nine years he feels it’s time to give the character of Mick a rest”.

“He’s not sure how they are going to write him out yet, but he’s hoping that they leave the door open for Mick”, they added.

“Danny made the decision quite some time ago that he would leave the show this year, which has given bosses plenty of time to plan a huge storyline for him”, continued the soap source. “With Kellie Bright set to return very soon, the Carters are going to be at the heart of some big drama this year”, as reported by thesun.co.uk.

