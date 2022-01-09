Labora employment service brings jobs to Pilar de la Horadada via its itinerant office

PILAR DE LA HORADADA was the first municipality in Alicante province to receive a visit from the Labora bus.

Labora is the Valencian Community’s official Employment service and the bus is an itinerant office that provides access to jobs throughout the region, particularly in municipalities with small populations.

“The idea is for information and job offers to reach every corner of the Valencian Community,” Enric Nondedeu, the region’s Employment secretary, said.

Susi Sanchez, Pilar de la Horadada’s Employment councillor explained that the bus visit was arranged in March last year, following a collaboration agreement between Labora, Valencia’s Federation of Municipalities and Province’s and the town hall.

The bus arrived at Pilar de la Horadada’s Camilo Jose Cela park on January 7, remaining there on January 8 and 10, where it was open between 10am and 6pm.

“It was open to all comers,” Sanchez said, “and there was no need to make a prior appointment.”