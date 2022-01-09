Labora employment service brings jobs to Pilar de la Horadada via its itinerant office

Linda Hall
PILAR DE LA HORADADA was the first municipality in Alicante province to receive a visit from the Labora bus.

Labora is the Valencian Community’s official Employment service and the bus is an itinerant office that provides access to jobs throughout the region, particularly in municipalities with small populations.

“The idea is for information and job offers to reach every corner of the Valencian Community,” Enric Nondedeu, the region’s Employment secretary, said.

Susi Sanchez, Pilar de la Horadada’s Employment councillor explained that the bus visit was arranged in March last year, following a collaboration agreement between Labora, Valencia’s Federation of Municipalities and Province’s and the town hall.

The bus arrived at Pilar de la Horadada’s Camilo Jose Cela park on January 7, remaining there on January 8 and 10, where it was open between 10am and 6pm.

“It was open to all comers,” Sanchez said, “and there was no need to make a prior appointment.”


Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

