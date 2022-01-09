Hundreds killed in vicious bandit attacks on Nigerian villages

Hundreds of people have been reportedly killed in a series of vicious attacks on Nigerian villages, and thousands have been forced to leave their homes.

At least 218 civilian residents and militants have died in a series of violent attacks that have been carried out by groups of bandits on communities in the Nigerian state of Zamfara since Wednesday, January 5. The attacks constitute one of the bloodiest waves of violence to have taken place in the country over the last few months, according to the People’s Gazette.

Around 500 bandits armed with advanced weapons arrived on motorcycles and ambushed the communities of Barayar Zaki, Wanu, Rafin Gero, Laho, Lallaho, Kurfar Danya, Dutsin Dan Ajiya, Tungar Geza, Kewaye and Tungar Na More.

After the attacks, the residents recovered more than 200 bodies from the zone, many belonging to local farmers. Around 140 of the victims were militants who were defending the area.

The bandits also caused significant material damage and kidnapped people. They forced thousands of people, including women and children, to abandon their homes and take refuge in the city of Anka.

The attacks are thought to have been ordered by one of the most well-known criminal leaders in the region, the feared Bello Turji, according to one of the survivors.

The final number of victims could rise even further as locals continue to look for bodies.

