Happy Birthday, Kate! The Duchess of Cambridge turns 40

The Duchess of Cambridge has turned 40 and the Royal Family have shared messages on their social media accounts wishing her well. Images shared on the Royal Family’s Instagram this morning showed the good relationship Kate Middleton has with the Queen and senior royals, while the captions celebrated with balloon and cake emojis.

Charities who have worked with the Duchess of Cambridge over the years also shared well wishes on the occasion of her birthday.

Action for Children praised her as “an inspiring champion of children and young people,” while Taking Action on Addiction thanked her for her “vital work to support those struggling with addiction.”

The Foundling Museum also thanked the Duchess for the work she did with them as their patron.

And the Victoria and Albert Museum called her a champion of “youth creativity and early years development” and praised her “celebration of art and design”.

Despite today being a milestone birthday for the Duchess of Cambridge, she will be having a low-key affair due to Covid-19. She will be enjoying a quiet gathering with just friends and family at the Cambridge’s home, Amner Hall, in the Norfolk countryside. However, Kate is unlikely to be upset about the smaller celebrations this year, according to a source, who claimed the Duchess is not ‘flashy’.

They said: “There are likely to be low-key celebrations for the Duchess. She didn’t want anything flashy anyway – that’s not exactly her thing – but particularly given the current climate anything is likely to be scaled down.”

Another tradition that will be missed by Kate due to Covid-19 will be the ringing of the bells at Westminster Abbey. Birthdays of all senior royals used to be marked by the bells, but the practice was stopped in April 2020 due to the pandemic, and changes implemented when the bells restarted last September.

In a bid to save money, the bells will now only ring on the birthdays of the Queen and the Prince of Wales.

