Girl, 4, led away from pub in attempted abduction before ‘citizen’s arrest’

A man who tried to lead a small girl away from a pub has been arrested on suspicion of child abduction after members of the public detained him while police were called in. The attempted abduction happened around 8 pm on Saturday 8 January.

The suspect was challenged by a parent after he approached the four-year-old girl in the Cheshire Cheese pub in Middlewich. The man was noticed talking to the child and then making moves to try and take her away from the area in which she was playing.

After the confrontation, he was then detained by members of the public and prevented from leaving the scene of the attempted abduction outside the pub in Lewin Street, according to Cheshire Police. The 51-year-old man, from Middlewich, was later arrested and remains in custody. The girl was physically unharmed in the incident but was shaken.

Chief Inspector Claire Jesson said: “While this was a very concerning incident, this was isolates and the suspect was swiftly arrested. I’d like to thank those who intervened and prevented the suspect from leaving the area. We have increased patrols to provide reassurance and the family are being supported by officers.”

