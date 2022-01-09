Ghislaine Maxwell lawyers claim three jurors lied

Lawyers for Ghislaine Maxwell are claiming that three, possibly four jurors lied

The guilty conviction against 60-year-old British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell looks to be real jeopardy after her lawyers claim today, Saturday, January 8, that at least three of the jurors lied about being abused, according to the Mail On Sunday.

Maxwell’s legal teal is claiming these jurors used their previous abuse experiences to sway the other members of the jury, and persuade them to find her guilty. A source close to the case said the legal team feels ‘confident a third juror lied on their jury application. There are also questions over a fourth juror, so this thing is up in the air’.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Scotty David, juror No50, has already admitted to the press that he had been sexually abused at a younger age, but had not been asked about that when he filled in the jury questionnaire. The 35-year-old claims he influenced his fellow jurors, ‘When I shared that, they were able to come around on the memory aspect of the sexual abuse’.

David has since hired a lawyer, and if found to have intentionally lied on the application then he could face a prison sentence. Another juror, who remains anonymous, told the New York Times that they had also been abused when they were younger.

As reported by the paper, ‘They said they had discussed the experience during deliberations, and that the revelation had appeared to help shape the jury’s discussions’. As a result of these startling revelations, Ms Maxwell’s lawyers are reportedly hoping to press for a retrial.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.