The third round of the FA Cup this weekend certainly threw up its usual share of surprises. The biggest one, without a doubt, was Cambridge United beating Newcastle at St James Park.

Kidderminster Harriers, the lowest-ranked side in the 3rd round, also went into the hat for the FA Cup 4th round draw, after an excellent win at Reading. The National League North side has been rewarded with an amazing home tie against Premiership high-fliers West Ham United.

Boreham Wood, another National League side, also made it into the draw, for the first time in the club’s history. They will travel to Championship leaders, Bournemouth AFC.

An intriguing clash is on the cards as Leicester City, the current cup holders could get Arsenal, if the Gunners make it through this afternoon’s tie (Sunday 9) with Nottingham Forest.

Here is the full draw:

Crystal Palace vs Hartlepool United

Bournemouth vs Boreham Wood

Huddersfield Town vs Barnsley

Peterborough United vs QPR

Cambridge United vs Luton Town

Southampton vs Coventry City

Chelsea vs Plymouth

Everton vs Brentford

Kidderminster Harriers vs West Ham

Man Utd or Aston Villa vs Middlesbrough

Tottenham vs Brighton

Liverpool vs Cardiff City

Stoke City vs Wigan Athletic

Nottingham Forest or Arsenal vs Leicester City

Man City vs Fulham

Wolves vs Norwich City

Ties will be played between Friday, February 4, and Monday, February 7.

