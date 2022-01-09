Here is the full draw for the FA Cup 4th round
The third round of the FA Cup this weekend certainly threw up its usual share of surprises. The biggest one, without a doubt, was Cambridge United beating Newcastle at St James Park.
Kidderminster Harriers, the lowest-ranked side in the 3rd round, also went into the hat for the FA Cup 4th round draw, after an excellent win at Reading. The National League North side has been rewarded with an amazing home tie against Premiership high-fliers West Ham United.
Boreham Wood, another National League side, also made it into the draw, for the first time in the club’s history. They will travel to Championship leaders, Bournemouth AFC.
An intriguing clash is on the cards as Leicester City, the current cup holders could get Arsenal, if the Gunners make it through this afternoon’s tie (Sunday 9) with Nottingham Forest.
Here is the full draw:
Crystal Palace vs Hartlepool United
Bournemouth vs Boreham Wood
Huddersfield Town vs Barnsley
Peterborough United vs QPR
Cambridge United vs Luton Town
Southampton vs Coventry City
Chelsea vs Plymouth
Everton vs Brentford
Kidderminster Harriers vs West Ham
Man Utd or Aston Villa vs Middlesbrough
Tottenham vs Brighton
Liverpool vs Cardiff City
Stoke City vs Wigan Athletic
Nottingham Forest or Arsenal vs Leicester City
Man City vs Fulham
Wolves vs Norwich City
Ties will be played between Friday, February 4, and Monday, February 7.
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.