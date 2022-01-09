Encouraging December employment figures for the Vega Baja

Linda Hall
MORE JOBS: Unemployment fell last month in the Vega Baja Photo credit: GVA.es

UNEMPLOYMENT fell by 1,620 in the Vega Baja last December according to the Valencia region’s employment service, Labora.

Last month the area had 27,973 people without work, 5,218 fewer than in December 2020, Labora revealed.

Torrevieja headed the list with 488 fewer residents out of work, followed by Orihuela (288), Almoradi (216), Guardamar (97) and Catral (55).

The majority of those finding jobs last month were males, with 1,005 in work, principally in the Services sector, compared with the 615 women who found employment.

