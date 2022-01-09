Cyprus detects new ‘Deltacron’ variant of Omicron mixed with Delta

A new variant combining Delta with Omicron has been detected in Cyprus, which they are calling ‘Deltracron’



Authorities in Cyprus have reported the detection of up to 25 cases of a new type of coronavirus infection. They claim that is a combined version of both the Delta and Omicron variants of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which they have named ‘deltacron’.

“Currently there are co-infections of Omicron and Delta. We have found a variant that is a combination of both”, explained Leondios Kostrikis, professor of Biology at the University of Cyprus, and director of the Laboratory of Biotechnology and Molecular Virology.

In statements to Signa TV, Kostrikis explained that the new variant has the genetic signature of the Omicron variant, and the genomes of the Delta variant. So far, Kostrikis and his team have identified 25 cases of ‘deltacron’, and have highlighted that they are more frequent in hospitalised patients for Covid-19 than in non-hospitalised positives.

On January 7, samples from the 25 patients detected were sent to the GISAID international database of the Pasteur Institute in Paris, which is in charge of publishing the official sequencing of new variants of influenza and coronavirus, as reported by 20minutos.es.

