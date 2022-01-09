Acclaimed Oscar-winning lyricist passes away aged 93

The Oscar-winning lyricist, Marilyn Bergman, has died in Los Angeles aged 93



Marilyn Bergman, who along with her husband Alan Bergman, co-wrote numerous classic hit songs, reportedly passed away today, Saturday, January 8, aged 93, at her home in Los Angeles.

This was confirmed by her representative, who said her husband Alan was at her side when she died. He stressed that Marilyn died from respiratory failure that was in no way linked to Covid-19.

As part of their massively successful songwriting partnership, Marilyn helped put together some of the all-time classics from many movies. Married in 1958, the Bergmans had their songs covered by some of the world’s major recording artists, including Frank Sinatra, Michael Jackson, Aretha Franklyn, and Barbra Streisand.

They specialised in ballads, that were used in television, stage productions, and major movies. With a catalogue of hundreds of songs, some of the most famous include ‘The Way We Were‘, which was the soundtrack to the film of the same name, starring Robert Redford, and Barbra Streisand.

Also, ‘The Windmills Of Your Mind’, sung by Noel Harrison in ‘The Thomas Crown Affair‘, and from ‘Tootsie’, ‘It Might Be You’, sang by Stephen Bishop.

Three Oscars came their way in 1983, for Streisand’s ‘Yentl’ theme song, plus ‘The Way We Were’, and ‘Windmills Of Your Mind’. They combined this feat with two Grammy’s, and four Emmy Awards, as well as being inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Marilyn Bergman was the first female to ever be elected to the American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers. She later became president of this entity, and also chaired it, also being the first chairperson of the National Recorded Sound Preservation Board of the Library of Congress, as reported by metro.co.uk.

