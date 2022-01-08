Woman charged after isolating 13-year-old Covid positive son in car boot

A mother in Houston has been charged after allegedly closing her Covid-positive son in the boot of a car in an attempt to isolate him.

A mother in Houston, USA, has been charged after allegedly closing her Covid-positive son in the boot of a car in an attempt to isolate him while taking him to a drive-thru testing site.

According to reports from KPRC, an NBC-affiliate, the Cypress-Fairbanks school district said police were “alerted that a child was in the trunk of a car at a drive-thru Covid-19 testing site earlier this week.”

“Law enforcement conducted a full investigation, resulting in a warrant for arrest.”

41-year-old Sarah Beam, who is a teacher with the school district in Houston, was charged with endangering a child.

“Thankfully, the child was not harmed,” the school district said.

According to authorities, the boy was found on Monday, January 3, at a testing site for the school district.

The charge against her was filed on Wednesday but not made public until yesterday, January 7.

According to a court document, the district’s director of health services, Bevin Gordon, was taking information from vehicles waiting for testing at a stadium when she found the 13-year-old in the trunk of a car.

“[The mother] stated that she put [her son] inside the trunk to prevent her from getting exposed to possible Covid while driving to the stadium for additional testing,” the court document said.

Gordon called the police upon discovering the child.

Beam, who had worked for the school district since 2011 and was on administrative leave, had not yet been arrested or turned herself in, authorities said on Friday.

Police did not say whether Beam or her unidentified son were vaccinated.

