UK: Dog charities plea for homes

In what is becoming an all too familiar story across the UK amongst dog charities, one in Dunsdale Teeside, has issued a plea for people to offer homes to the dogs that it cares for. Dog ownership in the UK rose during the lockdown with people restricted to their homes, but as life returns to normal more and more people are giving their pets up for adoption.

Maxi’s Mates, which was set up in 2016, is just one of many examples across the UK where charities involved in the rescue of dogs have found themselves overwhelmed. It may not sound a lot but the small rescue centre currently has 33 dogs in its care, significantly more than it is geared to handle.

As a result they have issued an appeal that reads: “We are full and have 33 dogs in at the moment. More wanting help needing to come in we just don’t have the room until we get some adoptions. Strays are picking up now and more are coming but not being claimed.”

Continuing they said: “We really need help before we are overwhelmed. We’ve reached out to other rescues for help especially for the 15 long termers, but they too are full.”

The pandemic has hit charities hard. Many have been overwhelmed with the increase in work load and at the same time have seen donations dwindle.

Warnings were issued by this and other animal charities to think twice about a lockdown pooch, however many people ignored the plea resulting in huge demand for dogs. That in turn led to dog theft and a rise in “puppy farms”. With demand rising during the pandemic so did prices, yet many chose to go this route rather than to look to see what their local rescue had to offer.

Maxi Mates’ Facebook post, which is echoed across the country, adds: “Please if you have space and considering to give a dog a forever home please look past the popular breeds and look at the ones that really need love, sat in a kennel unwanted by most.

“We are under pressure with staff, volunteers and financial help needed to cope with the amount of dogs that need our help.

“Please help us to continue to be here for them. Please share if you can’t adopt. Spread the word about the dogs that are forgotten it’s so rewarding to rescue and give that dog what he or she should have had from a pup.”

The irony is that while dog charities plea for homes, the police are having to investigate crime rings importing unvaccinated dogs bred in puppy farms and sold for extortionate prices. Please don’t buy until you have spoken to your local charity, dog’s homes like maxismates.org.uk.

