Spanish dentist proves that mouthwash deactivates 99.99% of COVID-19

A Spanish dentist has proven that a type of mouthwash is able to deactivate 99.99% of the COVID-19 virus, even if the virus mutates into other variants.

A study involving a Spanish dentist, Héctor Rodríguez Casanovas, from Gijon, Asturias, has concluded that a particular type of mouthwash is able to deactivate 99.99% of COVID-19 in the mouth for between one and five hours.

“The mouthwash destroys the lipid bilayer, which is the ‘skin’ of the virus. This means that even if the virus mutates into different variants, this substance will continue to be effective”, explained Héctor Rodríguez. Over the next few months, the mouthwash will begin to be mass-produced and put on the market. “I won’t be participating in that, but we think it looks very promising,” said the dentist.

The study was carried out by scientists and universities in five countries (United States, Mexico, Colombia, Italy and Spain) and has shown that a mouthwash containing bio-encapsulated D-limonene “offers high effectiveness against SARS-CoV-2”. The particular mouthwash, named Xyntrus, is registered to the BRIX USA LLC laboratory. According to the experts, “it allows the double lipid membrane of the virus that causes COVID-19 to be broken, with an effectiveness of more than 99.99%”.

The dentist stated that it is “a simple and cheap way to reduce the transmission of the virus” and also “to reduce the infections of asymptomatic patients”.

The results of the study were published in the scientific journal Healthcare. In addition to Héctor J. Rodríguez Casanovas, the study is signed by Manuel de la Rosa, Yesit Bello-Lemus, Giulio Rasperini and Antonio J. Acosta-Hoyos.

