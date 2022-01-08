Sensational new claim from witness “Virginia told me she’d slept with Andrew in London”

Virginia Giuffre allegedly told a fellow ‘sex slave’ of Jeffrey Epstein that she has slept with Prince Andrew in London.

Last night, January 7, a sensational new claim came out from a fellow ‘sex slave’ of Jeffrey Epstein that Virginia Giuffre allegedly told her she had slept with Prince Andrew.

It has also been claimed that the then 17-year-old was also showing the infamous photo of her posing at Ghislaine Maxwell’s home with the Queen’s son.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



According to the Daily Mail, Carolyn Andriano claims Virginia Guiffre texted her from London in March 2001 telling her that she was having dinner with Andrew, Epstein and Maxwell.

Guiffre apparently showed the photo to Mrs Andriano, 35, when she got back to Florida, saying of Andrew: “I got to sleep with him.”

Mrs Andriano gave testimony against Maxwell last month at her trial, with four of the five guilty verdicts being underpinned by Andriano including sex trafficking a minor – which carries a maximum prison term of 40 years.

In her interview with the Mail, Mrs Andriona says she believes what Miss Roberts told her in 2001.

Mrs Andriona said: “I asked her if she’d been to the palace. And she said ‘I got to sleep with him’. I said ‘What? You’re f****** with me’ and she said ‘no, I got to sleep with him’. She didn’t seem upset about it. She thought it was pretty cool.”

She added: “I waive my right to anonymity. I am doing this because I want all young women to know what happened to me when I was a teenager and how it has affected my life.”

“I want to be a voice for all survivors of sexual abuse so that they are not afraid to come forward, even if it is years after the event, and say what happened to them. This is my story and I want to tell it.”

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.