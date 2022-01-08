Number of Andalucians producing their own electricity has doubled

More Andalucians are becoming self-sufficient for electricity



In the first nine months of 2021, a total of 11,515 Andalucians have decided to start producing their own electricity, by adding to their own form of consumption. This represents a growth of more than double compared to the same period in 2020, when 5,613 facilities were registered.

This is according to the data of legalisation of installations in self-consumption of up to 100 kilowatts, provided by the Ministry of Finance, and European Financing of the Junta de Andalucia.

The community continues on its way “without pause”, producing and consuming its own renewable energy in homes, companies, and industries, “which contributes to reducing polluting emissions, increasing economic savings, and achieving greater independence from the electricity grid”, said the Ministry.

The current facilities are divided, by provinces, as follows: Seville – 28 percent; Malaga – 14 percent; Jaen and Cordoba – 13 percent each; Cadiz -12 percent; Granada – eleven percent; Almeria – five percent; and Huelva – four percent.

In the period between October 2019 and September 2021, there were already 20,600 Andalucians generating their own clean energy. This is a figure according to the estimates of the Andalucian Energy Agency, an entity attached to the Departments of the Presidency, Public Administration and Interior, and European Finance.

This figure will increase “to a great extent” when the year closes, thanks in part “to the incentive programs currently underway, and managed by this entity through which these types of facilities are supported”.

An example is the line of aid for solar panel installations, from the Regional Program for Sustainable Energy Development – co-financed with Feder funds. This includes self-consumption, and reopened last May.

The regional Executive has allocated a total of €69 million to this fund in the last six months, with which it is expected to attend to some 14,000 requests that have already either been received, or are in the process of submission.

On December 2, the Andalucian Energy Agency opened the call for the State Program of incentives for self-consumption and storage, with renewable energy sources, and the implementation of renewable thermal systems in the community, endowed with €97.2 million.

It is a program that, according to the Treasury, is having “a good reception” among Andalucian citizens, and companies. In one month it has reportedly received more than 3,800 applications, with an associated incentive of €73 million.

According to the Ministry’s calculations, in the first half of 2021, the new self-consumption facilities in Andalucia contributed a total of 77 new megawatts of installed power, to be added to the renewable electricity generation park deployed in the Andalucian community, as reported by malagahoy.es.

