Novak Djokovic invited to the French Open even if unvaccinated

By
Chris King
-
0
Novak Djokovic invited to the French Open even if unvaccinated. image: twitter

The French Open will welcome Novak Djokovic whether he is vaccinated or not

Roxana Maracineanu, The French sports minister, confirmed today, Friday, January 7, that the Serbian tennis champion, Novak Djokovic, will be allowed to participate in this year’s French Open whether he is vaccinated against Covid-19 or not.

The famous tennis tournament held annually at Roland Garros is scheduled to take place between May 16 and June 5, 2022. In a statement to ‘France info‘, Maracineanu pointed out that according to French legislation, unvaccinated athletes will be able to participate in major competitions because “the health bubble of these major sporting events will allow it”.

“This is what will allow someone like Novak Djokovic to enter our territory,” added the minister. This comes in the wake of the Serbian’s current problem, where he has been banned from taking part in the Australian Open.

Authorities down under have cancelled his visa for not meeting the country’s vaccination requirements. Now he must reportedly wait until Monday for a final decision to be made by the Australian justice system.

Maracineanu revealed that a meeting is scheduled to take place next Monday with the Interministerial Crisis Committee (CIC), “to specifically redefine, precisely, competence by competence, what may happen in the coming weeks” regarding this matter. Possible sports exemptions for unvaccinated athletes in major competitions held in France will be discussed during this meeting, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

