Newcastle dumped out of FA Cup by League One Cambridge

FA Cup shock as League One Cambridge beat Newcastle at St James’ Park

This weekend when the FA Cup 3rd round matches are played, inevitably throws up some upsets and giant-killing moments. Today, Saturday, January 8 has been no exception. League One side Cambridge made the long trip north to St James’ Park to take on Newcastle United from the Premier League.

The magpies are languishing near the foot of the table, so if a surprise was to happen, I guess this match would be the one gamblers would have put their money on. Sure enough, Cambridge are in the draw for the 4th round, after a Joe Ironside goal gave them the win.

Ironside has been in fine form all season, and bagged the winner on 56 minutes, sending the 5,000 travelling fans wild. A battling performance saw them hold their nerve for a very memorable victory, and a big scalp.

The home side had the run of play in the first half, but Cambridge were unlucky not to snatch an early goal when Adam May blasted his chance over the bar. Dimitar Mitov in the Cambridge goal did a sterling job in keeping Newcastle at bay.

An incredible stop by the Bulgarian from Newcastle’s Joelinton in the dying seconds was the icing on the cake for the Cambridge keeper.

On a day when Newcastle rolled out their first big signing, with England international Kieran Trippier joining from Atletico Madrid yesterday, Friday 7, the occasion was well and truly soured. Eddie Howe’s team now has just one win in all competitions all season.

