Move over Holly, there is a new highest-paid woman on British TV

A surprise entry has swept past Holly Willoughby to become the new highest-paid woman of British TV. The host of Good Morning Britain, Susanna Reid has reportedly signed a lucrative £1.1m deal to stay with the show after a tumultuous few months left her as its only full-time presenter.

Holly allegedly takes home £730,000 for her role on ITV’s This Morning, meaning Susanna’s deal dwarfs that of her channel counterpart. Her ITV contract reportedly ended in November and with her taking the hot seat every day on GMB she was in a great position to “dig her heels in” and bag the amazing new deal.

She is aware that she is a huge part of the show and is increasingly involved with the day-to-day decisions too, alongside her presenting role. “Plus there is already uncertainty over who will co-anchor long-tern after Piers Morgan left last year, so she was definitely in a strong position,” a source told The Sun newspaper.

“Bosses rate her highly and wanted to keep her, but she didn’t agree straight away. She’d certainly played a strong negotiating game and it has worked out for her.”

The new highest-paid woman on British TV came to GMB after leaving the rival BBC Breakfast and was paired up with Piers Morgan the year after. However, Morgan stormed off set and then left the show entirely after controversy following comments made about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Reid was then left to hold down the anchor spot and since has been paired with many different breakfast TV stars, including Ben Shephard, Kate Garraway and Ranvir Singh, as well as guest hosts such Adil Ray and Richard Madeley.

Despite her now being the highest-paid woman on British TV, Susanna still has a long way to go to match the highest-earning men. Ant and Dec reportedly have a £40 million, three-year deal with ITV, making them the most successful presenters in Britain.

