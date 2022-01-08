Morocco to construct its own LNG regasification plant

An LNG regasification plant will be built in one of the ports in Morocco

Mohammedia, a port in Morocco, has been chosen to house the first Moroccan LNG terminal, equipped with a unit for the transformation of liquefied gas into natural gas. As reported by Le360, two months after the closure of the Maghreb-Europe gas pipeline, alternative solutions to Algerian gas are gradually beginning to take shape.

Le360 has reported that the National Port Agency (ANP) has put out to tender the construction, “Of station C of the port of Mohammedia, with a view to the installation of a liquefied natural gas terminal, and a floating storage and regasification unit, Floating Storage, and Regasification Unit (FSRU)”.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



ANP stipulated that the study must be delivered within seven months, and includes data analysis, plant, safety, manoeuvreability, mooring, blueprints, and so on.

Mohammedia is a port city on the west coast of Morocco, in between Rabat and Casablanca. It houses the largest oil refinery in the country, which places it at the centre of the country’s oil industry.

“The national port master plan (PDPN) for 2030 has given the port of Mohammedia the mission of being an energy port. In this context, and in order to support the national strategy for the supply of natural gas to Morocco, and guarantee more efficient productivity of the port, the ANP plans to study the installation of a terminal for LNG and FSRU”.

This is the information that accompanies the consultation made by the public body in the Special Requirements Brochure (CPS). The first Call for Expressions of Interest (AMI), relating to the construction of a unit for the transformation of liquefied gas into natural gas off the coast of Morocco, was carried out in April 2021.

This infrastructure should allow Morocco to import liquefied natural gas (LNG) by sea, and regasify it for distribution to customers operating in the industry. They could also use it to power plants managed by the National Office for LNG, for electricity and water (ONEE).

The construction of a floating regasification unit off the Moroccan coast is considered one of the alternatives to the Maghreb-Europe gas pipeline (GME). With that pipeline, natural gas had been supplied to Spain through Morocco, but the Algiers regime decided to disable it in November of last year.

Some of the Algerian gas that passed through the GME was also used to supply the Ain Beni Mathar, and Tahaddart power plants, which are now closed, as reported by larazon.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.