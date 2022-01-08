More than 300 people thrown out of two parties in Barcelona

The Guardia Urban has broken up two parties consisting of more than 300 people in Barcelona this week, as people continue to fallout the strict Covid-19 rules put in place within Catalonia. The two parties in Barcelona were held in the Eixample and Poble Sec areas of the city.

Currently, nightlife is closed and the curfew of 1 am has been reintroduced in the area to help curb the spread of the sixth wave of Coronavirus. There is also a limit of 10 on the number of people allowed to meet in a group, far below the 206 and 116 that were in attendance at these events.

The first of the two parties in Barcelona attended by the Guardia Urban was Wednesday 5 January, the eve of the Three Kings. Here, there were 206 people inside the venue when it was entered by non-uniform officers. A DJ was playing and people did not follow the rules of physical distancing or of wearing a mask.

Aquesta setmana hem intervingut en festes, a dos locals de l'#Eixample, on es van detectar les següents infraccions: 📃 Exercir una activitat diferent a l'autoritzada

😷 No respectar restriccions en matèria de #covid19 👉👉👥 Es van desallotjar 116 i 206 persones#gubUNEIX pic.twitter.com/xJK8Otdjx6

— Guàrdia Urbana Barcelona (@GUBBarcelona) January 7, 2022

The second party was broken up at dawn on Friday 7 January. There were 116 people in attendance at this event. The parties in Barcelona took place a little after the Guardia Urban thought they might, as officers had been prepared for more events occurring over New Year’s eve, as reported by El Pais. As it turned out, that night was much quieter across the city and the Botellónes that were feared did not materialise then.

