Ministry announced encouraging figures for Almeria province unemployment

UNEMPLOYMENT in Almeria province fell by 1.91 per cent in December, with 1,101 fewer jobless than in November.

Statistics released by Spain’s Territorial Policies Ministry revealed that 56,467 people were out of work last month, 17.77 per cent fewer than in December 2020.

December was also Almeria province’s seventh consecutive month of reduced unemployment, compared both with the preceding month of November and the same period in 2020, the Ministry said.

Last December’s statistics were very similar to the 56,269 unemployed recorded in 2018 although rather higher than the 54,772 registered in 2019.

The number of persons receiving the Covid-19 ERTE furlough pay is also continuing to fall ,and now stands at 860, according to information published on January 4.