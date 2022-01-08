Ministry announced encouraging figures for Almeria province unemployment

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Ministry announced encouraging figures for Almeria province unemployment
ISABEL RODRIGUEZ: Spain’s Minister of Territorial Policies announced lower unemployment figures Photo credit: Ministerio de Política Territorial Twitter

UNEMPLOYMENT in Almeria province fell by 1.91 per cent in December, with 1,101 fewer jobless than in November.

Statistics released by Spain’s Territorial Policies Ministry revealed that 56,467 people were out of work last month, 17.77 per cent fewer than in December 2020.

December was also Almeria province’s seventh consecutive month of reduced unemployment, compared both with the preceding month of November and the same period in 2020, the Ministry said.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Last December’s statistics were very similar to the 56,269 unemployed recorded in 2018 although rather higher than the 54,772 registered in 2019.

The number of persons receiving the Covid-19 ERTE furlough pay is also continuing to fall ,and now stands at 860, according to information published on January 4.


Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here