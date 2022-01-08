Man shows up at French police station with human head and penis in a bag

A man has turned himself in at a French police station in Fréjus with a bag containing the head and penis of a man he claimed to have killed.

A man who claimed to have killed another showed up at a police station in the commune of Fréjus, in the southeast of France, on Friday, January 7, with a head and a penis in a bag.

“An individual arrived at the police station in Fréjus after having cut off a man’s head and penis,” said a police officer from the region of Provence-Alpes-Cote d’Azur in a statement given to the Press.

The 38-year-old man turned up at the police station on Friday morning. “He was exhibiting a human head,” said the officer, adding that the man was “put in provisional detention immediately”.

The man had been previously known to the police for “small” crimes, according to the same source.

On Friday evening, the investigators were carrying out “technical tests at the place of the alleged crime”, the individual’s place of residence.

