Man in Toledo kills father during psychotic episode

A 20-year-old man in Toledo has been admitted to hospital for psychiatric evaluation after he killed his father during a psychotic episode.

The Guardia Civil in Bargas, Toledo, has arrested a 20-year-old man for reportedly killing his father during a psychotic episode on January 3, according to police reports.

On the afternoon of Monday, January 3, the Guardia Civil was alerted to the presence of an aggressive young man in Bargas. When they arrived on the scene, they found a man who was seriously injured and another who fled upon seeing the police officers. The young man was finally caught and arrested, stated sources from the Guardia Civil.

The police are carrying out the investigation on the incident, an alleged violent attack carried out by the young man on the other person, who was identified as his father, due to a psychotic episode.

The victim was moved to the University Hospital of Toledo where he later died, and the young man was admitted to the Provincial Hospital of Toledo to await psychiatric evaluation.

