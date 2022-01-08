Malaga has two Covid infections per minute

Malaga has recorded two Covid infections per minute amid the presence of the Delta and Omicron variants.

With a rate that is now six times higher than last August, the magnitude of the health situation is such that two new positives are confirmed every minute, reaching the threshold of 205,000 infections detected since the pandemic began in March 2020.

The numbers released this Saturday by the Ministry of Health and Families of the Junta de Andalucia reflects that 2,741 people have been infected in the last 24 hours, which is 338 more than yesterday, January 7.

In addition, another 43 patients have had to be hospitalised and the beds occupied by Covid patients are already at 326, two more than on Three Kings Day.

At the moment, there are a total of 52 patients in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) due to the severity of their condition and another three have died as a result of a virus that has already caused the deaths of 2,077 infected in the province of Malaga.

The figures show that the effect of vaccination and the lower virulence of the Omicron variant, despite its high contagion capacity, reduce the current health pressures.

The Christmas holidays, marked by the sixth wave of the coronavirus and the explosion of infections associated with the omicron variant, have left a total of 30,553 new infections in the province of Malaga.

Malaga entered Christmas on December 22 with a total of 171,223 positives detected since the outbreak of Covid and, at the end of these 16 days of festivities, it has exceeded 200,000.

