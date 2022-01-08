Los Bandidos Runners swam and ran on New Year’s Day in Mojacar

Linda Hall
CHILLY START: Los Bandidos s braved a New Year’s dip for PAWS-PATAS Photo credit: Los Bandidos Runners

THE inaugural Los Bandidos World Run took place on January 1, 2020, but not in 2021 owing to Covid restrictions.

“But we were delighted to be able to hold a second, socially-distanced event on the Paseo in Mojacar this year,” Los Bandidos’ Karen Ayers told the Euro Weekly News.

“Although numbers were lower than for the inaugural run, we still had a good turnout with 28 runners, joggers and walkers.”

Los Bandidos Runners, past and present, were encouraged to run five kilometres wherever they were in the world and share a photo of their activity with the rest of the group online. This year runners joined in from Milnthorpe in Cumbria and Brockley in Sout-East London, Karen said: “Hopefully the World Los Bandidos Run will take place every January and grow in popularity.”

The start time was moved to 11am to encourage runners, joggers and walkers to take part in the annual PAWS-PATAS charity swim, where Los Bandidos stayed in the cold water for more than the planned 15 minutes, managing a chilly 22 to celebrate 2022.

Los Bandidos is a local group, which was set up by Kevin Rowe in June 2018. and started with a small number of regulars and has grown with runners, joggers and walkers who cover the five-kilometre Mojacar Paseo. All ages, nationalities and speeds are welcome and there are also road cycling and triathlon groups.


For more information, contact Kevin on [email protected] or follow the Bandidos on their https://www.facebook.com/pg/elbandidorunners Facebook page.

