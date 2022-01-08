London Underground: New Tube map brings changes

The iconic London Underground tube map has been revised to reflect changes to routes across the city and ongoing improvement works. The latter will bring misery for many as numerous stations and sections of line are closed for refurbishment.

The first noticeable change is the absence of the black Northern Line, which is now coloured yellow and black to reflect the maintenance works. A small note on the map says: “The Northern line will be closed between Kennington and Moorgate from Saturday, January 15 /until mid-May 2022.”

Borough Station is also crossed out as it will not be open for use during the scheduled works.

There is also a new black line that connects Oval to Kennington station on the Charing Cross side of the Northern line.

Transport for London (TFL) has warned that: “many lines and stations across central London will be busier, especially around the City of London, but extra Tube services and a new bus route will operate.”

Continuing they say that the work over the ensuing 17 weeks will include: “connecting new tunnels to the existing railway and integrating new systems in the station.”

Deputy Mayor for Ttransport Seb Dance in acknowledging the disruption for passengers said: “The much-needed renovation of Bank station will significantly increase the capacity of this key interchange station and improve the passenger experience.

“Once the upgrade is complete, passengers will benefit from step-free access to the Northern line, a new entrance and quicker, easier journeys.”

Dance added: “We are now in the final stages of this major project, and therefore some disruption is unfortunately inevitable. However, we are doing what we can to mitigate this.

“There will be a number of alternative options to help passengers complete their journeys during the closure of the Bank branch, including a new bus route and extra Tube services.

“Passengers should check before they travel, to keep their journeys as convenient and simple as possible.”

TFL have warned that the London Underground will be busiers than usual in places and in particular Waterloo, Embankment, Tottenham Court Road and London Bridge will be among the busiest connection points during the works with passengers making their way around the Bank disruptions. Customers are also advised to check online or the newly issued tube map to check how their journey might be affected.

