Guardia Civil break up a New Year’s rave in Almeria’s Sorbas

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Guardia Civil break up a New Year rave in Almeria's Sorbas
SORBAS: Illegal rave held in out-of-the-way spot Photo credit: Ziegler 175

THE Guardia Civil broke up an illegal rave in El Hueli (Sorbas) that had begun on December 31.

Entering the site on January 1, officers made one arrest while 66 people face fines or charges for possessing drugs, flouting anti-Covid rules, ignoring road safety regulations or adversely affecting the environment.

Guardia Civil sources quoted in the Spanish media revealed that the courts had previously issued an arrest warrant for the operation’s one detainee, who was wanted on drugs charges. The rave’s organiser is currently under investigation.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Removing the revellers from the privately-owned site took 50 members of the Guardia Civil’s elite Public Safety Unit (Usecic) almost three days, not ending until January 4 in what a spokesman described as a “hard to control” context.

Owing to the “obvious inebriation” of many of the ravers who had also consumed drugs, most were incapable of driving the vehicles, mainly caravans, motorhomes and vans in which they arrived.


Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here