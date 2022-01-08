Guardia Civil break up a New Year’s rave in Almeria’s Sorbas

THE Guardia Civil broke up an illegal rave in El Hueli (Sorbas) that had begun on December 31.

Entering the site on January 1, officers made one arrest while 66 people face fines or charges for possessing drugs, flouting anti-Covid rules, ignoring road safety regulations or adversely affecting the environment.

Guardia Civil sources quoted in the Spanish media revealed that the courts had previously issued an arrest warrant for the operation’s one detainee, who was wanted on drugs charges. The rave’s organiser is currently under investigation.

Removing the revellers from the privately-owned site took 50 members of the Guardia Civil’s elite Public Safety Unit (Usecic) almost three days, not ending until January 4 in what a spokesman described as a “hard to control” context.

Owing to the “obvious inebriation” of many of the ravers who had also consumed drugs, most were incapable of driving the vehicles, mainly caravans, motorhomes and vans in which they arrived.