France could scrap the ban on British tourists

A government spokesman said France will relax the ban on Brits entering the country



France could be about to relax the recent draconian restrictions that were imposed on British travellers by their government. This was hinted at today, Saturday, January 8, by a government spokesman, Gabriel Attal.

He confirmed that earlier today, members of the French ministerial cabinet had agreed to scrap some of the rules that were put in place last week against British travellers entering the country. Permission to enter France had been limited to ‘essential work reasons’, but now Attal confirmed that the list of reasons by which Brits could enter, would be expanded.

The government’s ‘list of compelling reasons, notably professional,’ would be widened explained Attal. This will now apparently include allowing in-person work to be completed in the country. These rules had been brought last week in as cases of Omicron erupted throughout the French territory. More than 33,000 new infections have been recorded.

France experienced another Saturday with widespread demonstrations against the current Covid situation. Protesters clashed with police in Paris, with similar scenes in other European cities.

Today’s lightening of restrictions only mentioned business travel, but it is thought that another announcement could be made soon with regards to travelling for tourism purposes, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.

