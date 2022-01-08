Factory dedicated to tobacco smuggling dismantled in Sevilla

The Guardia Civil has dismantled a factory in Los Corrales that was dedicated to tobacco smuggling



In a press release, the Guardia Civil reported that they have dismantled a factory dedicated to tobacco smuggling. The person responsible for it was detained, for the crime of suspected smuggling, with further arrests not being ruled out.

The investigation began in mid-June 2021, when officers of the Marchena Guardia Civil Investigation Group, in collaboration with the Los Corrales Guardia Civil Post, detected suspicious activity in an isolated property in the Sevillian municipality of Los Corrales.

It was a poultry farm, made up of four sheds for poultry farming, in which turkeys were previously raised, but which currently did not host any type of agricultural or livestock activity.

Tankers for the transport of fuel had been observed periodically arriving at the aforementioned farm, where local officers knew there was no activity whatsoever. As a result, the appropriate procedures were initiated, to verify the possible existence of some illegal activity.

After having identified the owners of the property, and the person who has rented it, the investigators proceeded to enter and search the aforementioned property.

In the company of the person renting the farm, a first search was carried out. It was immediately confirmed that two of the four large warehouses were dedicated to the manufacture of tobacco for smuggling.

One of the warehouses served as the factory, subdivided into three compartments. In each section, different processes were being carried out for the production and manufacture of the different tobacco brands that have been seized.

The factory was equipped with all the necessary machines to be able to chop the tobacco leaves, make the final paper cigarette with its corresponding filter and chopped tobacco filler, and finally pack it in their corresponding packs.

More than 200,000 packs of smuggled tobacco from different brands have been intervened, with a market value of almost €1,000,000. Another 340,000 cigarettes of a well-known brand were also seized, with a market value of €80,750.

Also seized were 24 boxes of tobacco cuttings with a total weight of 3,500kg, and 12 boxes of tobacco leaves, with a total weight of 1,680kg.

Two complete lines of machinery for the preparation of tobacco products (filling, packaging, sealing, and packaging), with an approximate value of €1,000,000 brought the total yield to €3,078,000.

The other warehouse had been divided into two sections. One part housed three industrial generators, necessary for the production of the electricity to power the factory. It also had 4000 litres of diesel stored in different tanks. The other part of the warehouse was equipped to house all the people who worked in the aforementioned factory.

A sophisticated security system comprising six cameras kept watch over the illegal facility, as well as several very active dogs to alert of any approach. All the internal walls of the factory were insulated with thermal material so that they could not be detected by sound or heat sources from outside.

The living area was also insulated with thermal panels to make it more comfortable, as well as undetectable. It is estimated that due to the number of beds, and the jobs found in the factory, ten people could be working there.