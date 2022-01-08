Covid-19: People “just don’t understand it” says Dr Carballo

In an interview with 20 minutos, Dr Carballo has said he is alarmed by what Covid−19 patients say to him in hospital, basically he says: “people just don’t understand it.” The comment comes in a tweet based on his own experience in the hospital where he works.

Dr. César Carballo, an Emergency Physician at the Ramón y Cajal Hospital in Madrid and a well-known face on television for his analysis on the evolution of the pandemic, issued the warning from his Twitter account as a result of the own experience that he is having to live.

In a social media post Dr carballo said “from the trench” of the hospital, there have already been three Covid patients who have told him the same phrase after being discharged “Don’t worry, doctor, I’ll take a taxi home.”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The lack of understanding of how to protect yourself and others is in his view worrying. This despite advice from the government which has been for some time to use a mask and to remain in well ventilated spaces, as well as keeping your distance from others.

He wonders, just how does catching a taxi do that and when you have just had Covid−19?

As a result Dr Carballo has issued a plea to all taxi and bus drivers to wear a FFP2 mask and to keep the vehicle well ventilated, FFP2 masks he says provide better protection as well as allowing the air inside the mask to circulate.

In issuing his warning that people just don’t understand it, Dr Carballo said in an ideal world his advice for anyone driving or using a bus or taxi: “I propose that everyone get off at each stop and get on again, to be completely sure.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.