BREAKING: Paris in protest over Macron comments

Mass protests in Paris have erupted today over comments from Emmanuel Macron about the unvaccinated in France.

Mass protests have erupted in Paris today, January 8, over comments from Emmanual Macron yesterday about the unvaccinated in the country.

The French President said he stood by his previous comments of wanting to “p*** off” the five million people in France who still haven’t been vaccinated against Covid.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



He added that it was the obligation of the authorities to impose restrictions on those who are not vaccinated in order to protect the 90 per cent of citizens in France who are vaccinated.

The protests come amid the country reporting over 200,000 new daily Covid cases on average, which is an all-time record, due to Omicron.

Macron’s comments caused mass protests today that were organised and backed by Les Patriotes leader Florian Philippot.

Posting pictures of crowds in Paris, Mr Philippot wrote: “It’s already packed and people are pouring in from everywhere.”

“The January 8th ‘thousands in the street’ demonstration already exceeds the demonstration of July 17th! And by far!”

“Macron and his filthy words will be sent back to the dustbins of history!”

“Long live Liberty, free France!”

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.